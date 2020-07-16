Lumbee Tribal Council OKs pact regarding victims of human trafficking

Hunt Related Articles

PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribal Council took action Thursday that will lead to more help for victims of human trafficking, domestic violence and sexual assault in the American Indian community

During a meeting livestreamed via Zoom on, council members approved a Memorandum of Understanding between the Lumbee Tribe of N.C. and the N.C. Commission of Indian Affairs. The agreement calls for the commission to provide technical support and funding for a part-time advocate position.

The advocate is to deliver comprehensive and linguistically appropriate case management service to victims, said Marshil Locklear, Health and Human Service Committee chairperson.

The memorandum also promises support and assistance from the Lumbee Tribe in providing training on the agency’s policies and procedures, provide a workspace within the Lumbee Tribal offices or The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, provide an advocate with a telephone or electronic equipment to communicate with victims needing assistance, and to promote the Victim Services Program.

In other business, the Tribal Council unanimously approved amending the 2019-20 fiscal year budget to re-appropriate $50,000 from the “New Home Construction” line item to the “Down Payment Assistance” line item.

“They said that they’re rapidly running out of down payment assistance money,” said Pam Hunt, Finance Committee chairperson.

This was the third amendment to the current year’s budget.

The council also amended reporting requirements for Lumbee Tribe Holdings, Inc.

One amendment changes to whom the Lumbee Tribe Holdings’ chairperson or designee reports information. They are to now present oral reports to the Economic Development Committee instead of Tribal Council.

Also changed is what documentation the chairman or designee is to provide a week before each oral report. They are to provide initial or subsequent changes to LTH bylaws, a corresponding income statement, a balance sheet for all companies under Lumbee Tribe Holdings, a consolidated combined audit report, board meeting minutes, a variance report and a report on awarded contracts.

