Pet of the week

July 17, 2020 Robesonian News 0

Maze is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. She is a calico/tortoiseshell cat. Maze is about 5 months old, up to date on vaccines and is spayed. She is playful and loving. An application can be obtained by sending an email to [email protected] or by calling 910-738-8282 to schedule a visit. The Humane Society is located at 3180 West Fifth St. in Lumberton.