Lumberton man arrested for assault

July 17, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
LUMBERTON — A 57-year-old Lumberton man has been arrested in relation to an assault that sent one person to the hospital.

Jeffrey R. Elliott is was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony conspiracy and assault inflicting serious injury, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Elliot was arrested by personnel with the Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division.

He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.

The victim’s name and condition was not released.

The investigation continues and more arrests are likely, according to the Sheriff’s Office.