A place to play

July 17, 2020 Robesonian News 0

Ivette Marin, 6, sits Thursday holding a framed document in the playset build, as a surprise, in the backyard of her home in Lumberton by volunteers from the nonprofit Roc Solid Foundation and State Farm, supporter of the playset-building effort. Ivette has been fighting Leukemia, and the playset will provide her with a safe place to do what kids to best: play, according to the Foundation. It took the volunteers less than 4 hours to build the playset. Shown with Ivette is her older sister, 8-year-old Jaymilet.