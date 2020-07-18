School board’s Finance Committee not open to the public

Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County announced Saturday that Monday’s meeting of the Board of Education’s Finance Committee is not open to the public.

The meeting, which is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Monday at the PSRC District Office at 100 Hargrave St. in Lumberton, will be broadcast virtually and can be accessed via the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eso0j936HeY&feature=youtu.be.

Among items to be discussed are athletic trainers, Student Success advocates, and hazard pay.