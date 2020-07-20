Robeson County public schools students to test virtual reality goggles

July 20, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

RED SPRINGS — Students will embark on a virtual field trip next month at a luncheon where they will receive and test virtual reality goggles.

The luncheon is scheduled for 11 a.m. Aug. 5 at the Emerging Technology Institute, located at 16824 N.C. 211 in Red Springs.

It will include a presentation of more than 60 virtual reality goggles and a virtual field trip for students in attendance. The goggles were donated by N.C. State University to Lumberton Junior High School, Southside-Ashpole Elementary and the Public Schools of Robeson County’s Indian Education and Career Technical Education programs.

N.C. Rep. Charles Graham is scheduled to attend.

The luncheon is closed to the public, but representatives and students from each program will attend.

“I think it’s a new step in the right direction in advancing new technology in our school system with partnerships with major universities,” said James Freeman, founder and president of ETI. “Because this is all possible through N.C. State Science House.”

The goggles regularly cost about $500 each, Freeman said. But, they have been made available for use by students at no cost because of the university’s donation.

Freeman hopes the goggles will give students the technology needed to participate in school projects while at home during COVID-19, he said. But guidelines for student use are at the discretion of schools and program educators.