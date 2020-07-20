Crime report

July 20, 2020 Robesonian News

Mike Carter, an employee of Cargo Transporters Inc. in Claremont, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into a company vehicle while it was parked at Southern States, located at 725 S. Roberts Ave. in Lumberton.

The following break-ins were reported Friday through Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Donnie Wilcox, Wilcox Road, St. Pauls; Colleen Locklear, Onnie Joe Road, Maxton; Stephanie Lamm, Alamac Road, Lumberton; Candice Jacobs, Popes Crossing Road, Lumberton; Mikela Salone, Alamac Road, Lumberton; Courtney Sampson, Dariancole Drive, Lumberton; Tracy Bullock, Bullrun Drive, Lumberton; Minnie Deal, Fairley Road, Rowland; David Strauch, Blanchard Road, St. Pauls; George Wheeler, Rennert Road, Shannon; Cheyenne Jones, Helena Drive, Lumberton; and Paul Bullock, Moores Lane, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Nico Lopez, McBridge Road, Red Springs; Stella Cummings, Canal Road, Pembroke; Dylan Sirmans, Bollinger Avenue, Lumberton; Sun-Do, Cabinet Shop Road, Maxton; Delilah Locklear, U.S. 74 West, Lumberton; Anita Spaulding, Rennert Road, Lumberton; Willie Stokes, N.C. 211 West, Red Springs; and Caleb Stephens, Clif Boulevard, Lumberton.

Storm Locklear reported Friday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an armed robbery that occurred on Modest Road in Maxton.