Car catches fire on I-95

July 20, 2020 Robesonian News 0
No one was injured Monday afternoon after a 1984 Chevrolet Monte Carlo caught on fire near Exit 22 on Interstate 95. Firefighters with the Lumberton Fire Department worked to contain the flames after the driver noticed his passenger vehicle was smoking and pulled to the shoulder of the road before the car caught on fire.

