RCC goes ahead with spring graduation

July 20, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College has scheduled a spring graduation ceremony for Thursday.

The college typically holds separate graduation ceremonies for curriculum programs and for College and Career Readiness graduates. Campus leaders decided to hold all services on one day because of COVID-19. The college has 264 associate degree graduates and 55 College and Career Readiness graduates.

“I wish to congratulate each one of our graduates personally,” said Melissa Singler, RCC president. “We are all very proud of our graduates and their achievements throughout their time at RCC, but especially these final weeks of the semester. They have exhibited persistence and courage by not losing sight of the finish line despite extraordinary circumstances. We look forward to celebrating their accomplishments at the commencement ceremony on Thursday.”

The graduation program will be modified with two drive-in graduation ceremonies, according to information from the college. The first ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. for Associate in Applied Science graduates. A second ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. for Associate in Arts, Associate in Science, Associate in General Education, diploma candidates and College and Career Readiness graduates. Only one car per graduate will be allowed at the ceremony.

“Security will be present to help everyone remain socially distanced and to instruct the cars where to park. Everyone is asked to remain in the vehicle at all times unless an emergency or otherwise instructed,” said Vonda Graham, director of Academic Success at RCC. “RCC will follow any state and national mandated guidelines for safety,”

Once the commencement program is complete, cars will proceed toward the stage. Once instructed, students will get out of their vehicle before their name is called so they can walk across the stage. Students will pick up a diploma cover from the table and then proceed to the photography station for a photo. Diplomas will be mailed out at a later date.