10-month-old among 77 new COVID-19 cases in Robeson County

July 20, 2020
LUMBERTON — A 10-month-old child was among the 77 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Monday by the Robeson County Health Department.

The novel coronavirus did not claim any county residents over the weekend, leaving the number of deaths related to COVID-19 at 49, according to local health officials.

The latest cases bring to 1,929 the number of confirmed cases in the county since the first case was reported March 21.

Forty males and 37 females made up the 77 cases, according to the county Health Department. The oldest new patient is 89 years old. The 10-month-old was the youngest.

“Much of the increased activity can be traced back to inappropriate gatherings without using protective precautions,” said Bill Smith, county Health Department director.

American Indians accounted for 24 of the new cases. Ten were white, five were African American and five were Hispanic. Thirty-three of the case reports did not list race.

“Many of the unlisted referenced above are coming from lab results reported to the state that are not submitted to the county health department as required,” Smith said.

Seventeen of the positive tests were collected by the local hospital. Thirteen each were tested at the CORE drive-through testing site and by private health-care providers. Ten were tested outside Robeson County, eight at a hospital outside the county, six at a pharmacy, five at a quick care facility, three at the county Health Department and two at a Veterans Affairs facility.

Drive-through testing continues this week at the Lumberton pharmacy, according to the Health Department. The Lumbee Tribe will be operating sites at Maxton on Tuesday and Thursday and Friday in Pembroke. The Health Department will operate a site Friday and Saturday at RB Dean/Townsend Middle School in Maxton.

Southeastern Regional Medical Center reported that as of Monday 23 patients were in isolation because of COVID-19 and 19 employees were in quarantine.

According to the state Department of Health and Human Services, as of noon Monday 101,046 confirmed cases have been reported in North Carolina. The coronavirus has caused or contributed to the deaths of 1,642 state residents and has left 1.086 residents hospitalized.

The NCDHHS unveiled Monday an updated COVID-19 Dashboard that includes more granular information about hospital capacity and hospitalization trends, both statewide and broken down by region. New hospitalization-related indicators added to the COVID-19 Dashboard include hospitalizations by regions, trends in inpatient and ICU bed utilization over time and a breakdown of hospitalizations by suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The state health agency surveys hospitals across North Carolina daily through the Healthcare Preparedness Program, which is used to assess hospital capacity during disasters and emergencies such as COVID-19 and recently switched to a more automated system which has allowed for tracking of more detailed information.

Additional data reported through the interactive COVID-19 Dashboard include:

— Case and death counts searchable by county and ZIP code;

— Case counts by date reported or date of specimen collection;

— County map of ongoing outbreaks in congregate living settings; and

— Rollover functions to see daily numbers.

The COVID-19 Dashboard can be accessed online at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.

