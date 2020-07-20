City witnesses marches for hope, for the missing and slain

Courtesy photo | Mike Bowen
Some participants raise their hands in worship during a Saturday morning prayer walk from the Robeson County Courthouse down Fayetteville Road to Lumberton High School. About 300 people took part in the march.
Courtesy photo | Shelia Price
The Shatter the Silence group was the organizer of a march at 4 p.m. Saturday from Roses Discount Store on East 24th Street to the courthouse in honor of missing and murdered people in the county. About 100 people participated.
LUMBERTON — The sound of prayer amplified when about 300 people assembled and took part in a community prayer walk down Fayetteville Road.
Participants gathered at Lumberton High School, where they got into church buses and rode to the Robeson County Courthouse. The march began about 9 a.m. Saturday, and as the people marched, pastors, speaking through amplifiers, took turns praying for unity in the county. Others took turns carrying two crosses at the front of the line.
The march ended in the high school’s parking lot.
The Revs. Brent Chavis and Adrian Hunt organized the event with the goal to “spread hope.”
“It reaches farther than just something to do,” Chavis said. “It’s what we’re called to do, what we’re inspired to do.”
In the hopelessness brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and division across the nation, the march was a way to inspire people to come together in faith, said Hunt, pastor of Oak Grove Holiness Church.
“It was more or less trying to get a message across: there’s still hope,” he said.
Chavis described organizing the event as “a burning desire” in his heart from God.
People of all races from about 15 churches, representing numerous denominations, participated, Chavis said.
The most moving moment for Michael Bowen, pastor of East Lumberton Baptist Church, was when protesters came face-to-face with motorists on Fayetteville Road. After a wreck on Interstate 95, traffic was rerouted through the city and many people began to take photos and videos of the event with their phones, he said.
“Just watching their expression on their faces,” Bowen said. “You could tell it made a difference.”
The event and its message reached many more people via social media. A posting on Facebook garnered more than 50,000 views and 1,000 shares, Chavis said. People from other states, such as Wisconsin and Georgia, reached out through social media to ask organizers to host an event in their state.
For now, Chavis hopes to take the event to other areas in the county, with the addition of a tent, where he plans to preach between prayer walks, he said. Anyone interested in joining in the prayer walk can contact Chavis at [email protected]
Hunt is asking for prayers to help ensure the message continues to spread.
“Even though the walk ended, the march ended, the hope still goes forth,” Hunt said.
In a separate event at 4 p.m. Saturday, the Shatter the Silence group staged a march from Roses Discount Store on East 24th Street to the courthouse in honor of missing and murdered people in Robson County.
Members from the county’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women organization took part in the march. Celsa Maribel Hernandez Velasquez was among the marchers. Velaquez’s 13-year-old daughter Hania Aguilar was murdered in November 2018.
Participants joined in prayer at the courthouse and were encouraged to take action.
“We got to start speaking up,” said Shelia Price, Shatter the Silence founder. “Say their names … We got to start getting this information out there.”
Price’s daughter, Rhonda Jones, was found dead in a trash container on Peachtree Street on April 18, 2017. Jones had five children. The cause of her death remains unsolved.
Jones’ body was found near a home where the body of Christina Bennett was found dead the same day. On June 3, Megan Oxendine’s body was found on Dwight Road in Lumberton.
“I don’t even know when my daughter died. I just know when she was found,” Price said.
She carries the pain of not knowing with her every day, she said.
There are 19 missing people in the county, Price said.
There are more than 4,700 members of the Shatter the Silence Facebook group, people Price considers her family. She is working to share the stories of missing and murdered people, online and in the community.
“If just some of these families get justice, or just if some of these missing people get found, all of my hours spent online will be worth it,” she said.
