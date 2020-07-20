Man drowns, woman dies in crash over weekend

July 20, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Two deaths were reported in the county over the weekend.

Most recently, a 63-year-old man drowned Saturday in Maxton.

Robeson County Emergency Medical Services was dispatched about 8:20 a.m. Saturday to a report of a drowning near Lucky Road in Maxton, said Patrick Cummings, Robeson County EMS director.

The man, whose name was not released, was in cardiac arrest when first responders arrived, Cummings said. Someone at the scene had pulled his body from a nearby creek.

There also appeared to be a gathering of people at a house near the creek, Cummings said.

On Friday, a 32-year-old St. Pauls woman was killed in a crash on Barker Ten Mile Road about 5 1/2 miles from St. Pauls.

Hayley D. Jacobs died after the Nissan passenger car she was driving crossed left of the center line and collided head-on with a 2011 Ford pickup truck operated by 36-year-old Maynor Christian Perez Velasquez, also of St. Pauls, said 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis, of the State Highway Patrol.

Jacobs was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center, where she died of her injuries, Lewis said. Velasquez and his 27-year-old passenger, Louis Ven Velasquez Gomez, also were taken to the hospital, where they were listed in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is not known, Lewis said.

“There were no vehicle defects discovered in our investigation,” he said.

Weather conditions were clear at the time of the crash.

No one was ejected from the vehicles at the time of the crash, he said. Jacobs was the only person who was not wearing a seat belt.