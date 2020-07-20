PSRC Board of Education’s Finance Committee makes progress on issues related to reopening schools

LUMBERTON — Several issues related to COVID-19 and the return to classroom that lies ahead for the school district as it comes closer to the start of school in August were discussed Monday by members of the Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education’s Finance Committee.

One was hazard pay for the district’s classified and certified employees who worked during the pandemic. But committee members focused on employees who worked with meals distribution during the final three months of the school year for students both on campus and via bus distribution. Ultimately members decided moving forward on a one-time hazard payment for the classified employees would be the first action taken, and would revisit later hazard payment for certified workers that also helped on-site during food distribution.

About 1,400 completed surveys were returned by staff member who said they worked during the pandemic, with 120 of those being classified cafeteria workers. The 120 included bus drivers and employees who prepared and handed the meals out. They were the “frontline workers” who needed hazard pay, committee member Brenda Fairley-Ferebee said.

“I don’t want us to come under $250,” she said.

Erica Setzer, district financial officer, asked the committee to survey principals and supervisors to determine the number of employees who would be eligible for the benefit so a total payment could be determined.

“If we got with the principals and the supervisors to say, ‘OK, of your classified only staff, let us know the number that you feel during the duration of March 16 to June 5th, in a quarter amount of the percentage they worked.’ And start with that and that way we can know how many people outside of the child nutrition we are talking about,” she said.

Also discussed was a return-to-work plan for the schools that covers safety aspects.

“When we talk about reopening, we just wanted to talk to you about some things we need to order before we bring our employees back,” Superintendent Shanita Wooten said. “We can bring them back on any date because first I want to talk about the training, but then we want to talk about different modifications that need to be made in our schools.”

A decision will be made during Tuesday’s full school board meeting on whether or not the schools will follow Plan B or Plan C, both of which were addressed July 14 by Gov. Roy Cooper. Plan B will be limited in-person learning in a hybrid model, while the other other would be completely remote learning. Cooper favored Plan B. Neighboring counties already have approved Plan C.

Cooper said in his July 14 address that the state will provide masks for students and school employees, but other supplies needed will be paid for out of money from the CARES Act. Of the $11 million that came to the schools, Wooten presented the committee with a $8.5 million spending plan for supplies.

“This is just to make sure we can open back up with the bare minimum,” Wooten said. “We need to go ahead and order so we can be prepared.”

Included in the plan was a two-month supply of gowns, gloves and PPEs for nurses, and foggers and plexiglass for schools and other buildings owned by the schools. The plexiglass would be used as barriers.

The funding for the Student Success Advocates program that started in 2017 ran out at the end of June, and the finance committee discussed Monday the need for these workers in the schools. The program began locally when Robeson County was identified in a national report as having a disproportionate number with African American males in its student population.

Nine employees are left in a program that was funded using grant money.

The advocates provide guidance for at-risk students in younger grades and their benefits have led to better behavioral results. But one financial issue was raised Monday.

Board member Linda Emmanuel said social workers and counselors are making less than the advocates — an average of $10,000 to $12,000 a year — while doing essentially the same job.

“All that we are saying is look at a commensurate salary scale,” she said. “I don’t think you have any objection to them working with children.”

The committee members discussed rehiring the advocates on a comparable pay scale, with a different job description.

“If the board approves Plan B, and we come back face-to-face we are going to have a lot of issues,” Assistant Superintendent Robert Locklear said. “We won’t have enough people in the district to meet all the needs because we have already had issues. These nine individuals won’t be a drop in the bucket with what we are going to face.”

The committee members approved a plan to partner with Scotland Health to provide athletic trainers to the five county high schools. The plan will go before the full school board for debate and possible approval Tuesday.

The plan would cost the school system $260,000 for salaries and benefits of five trainers that would be employees of Scotland Health. They would work under some of the same terms as the athletic trainers previously obtained from Southeastern Health.

