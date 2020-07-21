Crime report

July 21, 2020 Robesonian News 0

Richard Britt, of Alamac Road in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into Patrick Locklear’s vehicle while it was parked at Southern States, located at 725 S. Roberts Ave. in Lumberton.

The following break-ins were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Steven Davis, Wire Grass Road, Orrum; Katrina Locklear, Victory Drive, Maxton; Lee Coleman, Bullrun Drive, Lumberton; and Lamorris McRae, N.C. 72 West, Pembroke.

The following thefts were reported Monday and Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Archie Jacobs, Ambay Road, Pembroke; Chelsea Jones, Snake Road, Lumberton; Rose Almendariz, Corbett Road, Pembroke; Cinda Jacobs, Shannon Road, Lumberton; Solan Construction, N.C. 710 South, Maxton; and Herc Rentals, N.C. 710 North, Pembroke.