Pembroke police seek public’s help identifying man, woman

July 21, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
The Pembroke Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying this man, who is believed to have stolen a gold chain Monday from Pembroke Pawn Shop on West Third Street with the help of an unidentified woman. Anyone with information on his identity should call the police department at 910-521-4333.

The Pembroke Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying this man, who is believed to have stolen a gold chain Monday from Pembroke Pawn Shop on West Third Street with the help of an unidentified woman. Anyone with information on his identity should call the police department at 910-521-4333.

<p>The Pembroke Police Department is the public’s in identifying this woman, who is believed to have stolen a gold chain Monday from Pembroke Pawn Shop on West Third Street with the help of an unidentified man. Anyone with information on her identity should call the police department at 910-521-4333.</p>

The Pembroke Police Department is the public’s in identifying this woman, who is believed to have stolen a gold chain Monday from Pembroke Pawn Shop on West Third Street with the help of an unidentified man. Anyone with information on her identity should call the police department at 910-521-4333.

PEMBROKE — The police department here is searching for a man and woman believed to have stolen merchandise Monday from a local pawn shop.

A man and woman were captured on surveillance video after a gold chain was stolen from Pembroke Pawn Shop, located at 305 W. Third St., according to the Pembroke Police Department.

The man can be seen in surveillance footage wearing a blue, long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes. He was wearing a face mask. The woman was seen wearing a black tank top, camouflage shorts and flip-flops.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man or woman should call the Pembroke Police Department at 910-521-4333.

“Thank you all in advance for your assistance in this matter,” a police department statement reads in part.