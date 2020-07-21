Drive through Fairmont aims to promote unity

July 21, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

FAIRMONT — A local church has organized and scheduled for Sunday a drive through town to promote unity.

Cars are to line up at 1 p.m. outside Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, located at 2060 Turkey Branch Road in Fairmont. Beginning at 1:30 p.m. participants, escorted by Fairmont police officers, will drive down N.C. 41 to Main Street before turning onto Leesville Road and returning to the church.

Speakers will share messages of unity, and refreshments will be served at the church after the drive through town.

Scheduled to speak are Fairmont Mayor Charles Townsend, former Red Springs Police Chief Ronnie Patterson, Maxton Commissioner Paul McDowell, and Stop the Violence Founder Lashonda Watson, among others.

Jerrod Moultrie, pastor of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, also will share a message.

“We’re standing in solidarity with the community,” Moultrie said.

Moultrie said the public is invited and hopes the event will bring the community together in faith and spark unity in town.