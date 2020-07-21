Electric customers urged to establish payment plan ahead of July 29 deadline

July 21, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Lumberton electric customers are urged to contact the utility as soon as possible to set up a payment plan for any balances they may have ahead of July 29.

On July 29, Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order No. 142 will expire, and normal utility billing will resume. Customers with balances will have up to six months to pay off amounts owed.

First issued on March 31, the governor’s executive order temporarily suspended residential utility service disconnections and waived penalties, fees, and interest on amounts due during the period. Payments due before March 31 will be subject to disconnection when the order expires. Cooper has emphasized that customers’ bills are not being forgiven under his executive orders. Customers are still responsible for paying for all usage between March 31 and July 29.

Utilities across the state, including Lumberton, are urging electric customers to establish a payment plan now to help avoid disconnection. Utility officials have been working with customers since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to work out payment plans for those affected financially by the pandemic.

It’s important that customers understand what the expiration of the executive order on July 29 means for their utility payments and that those customers who have accumulated balances during this time and are struggling to pay their utility bills — or those facing disconnection on July 30 — contact us as soon as possible to discuss a payment plan.

“We appreciate those customers who have remained current or have paid what they are able during this time. We understand the financial hardship the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to many of our customers and we stand ready to help through this difficult time,” a city statement reads in part.

Customers needing to establish payment plans are asked to contact Customer Service at 910-671-3800.