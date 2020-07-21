Hunt on for St. Pauls man wanted for shooting, armed robbery

July 21, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
Red Springs Police are looking for this man who is wanted in connection with a June 20 shooting and an armed robbery that took place over the weekend. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Michael Darrell Smith is asked to call the Red Springs Police Department at 910-843-3454.

RED SPRINGS — Police here are searching for a 34-year-old St. Pauls man believed to be involved in a June shooting and an armed robbery that took place over the weekend.

Michael Darrell Smith, also known as Pooh Daddy, of 297 Erika Road, is wanted for attempted first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into occupied property, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Red Springs Police Department.

Smith is wanted in connection with a June 20 shooting at the Jiffy Stop, at 1101 W. Third St. in Red Springs, police Capt. Charles McMillian said. During the incident, he fired multiple times into a vehicle, causing a gunshot wound to the right hand of a Wagram man, whose name was not released.

Smith is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing about 165 pounds.

“Mr. Smith is considered armed and dangerous. If you know his whereabouts contact 911, do not approach,” a police department statement reads in part.

Most recently, Smith is believed to have been involved in the armed robbery Saturday of a 30-year-old Red Springs man at a gas station on East Fourth Avenue.

Xavier Currie told police he was robbed about 9:30 p.m. after pulling into the Citgo gas station, McMillian said. Currie noticed the station was closed, but as his vehicle came to a stop a man jumped into the front passenger’s seat and put a gun to his head. Another person approached the driver’s side of his 2019 Nissan Altima passenger car.

Currie gave them an undisclosed amount of money, and then they stole his car, McMillian said.

He was able to identify one man involved in the robbery, the police captain said. Police recovered the vehicle on Monday.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call the Red Springs Police Department at 910-843-3454.