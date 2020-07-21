Robeson County’s COVID-19 case count ticks up by 19

Staff report
LUMBERTON — Nineteen more Robeson County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the local Health Department reported Tuesday.

There now have been 1,948 county residents test positive for the novel coronavirus since the first confirmed case was reported March 21. The number of deaths in Robeson County attributed to the virus remained unchanged at 49.

“As a point of context, on June 20 we had 1,160 cases. Thirty-one days later we are at 1,948 cases, which is a difference of 788 cases in just one month,” said Bill Smith, county Health Department director.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has changed its quarantine period recommendation from 14 days to 10 days, as long as there is no fever and symptoms have improved, he said. The CDC also requested employers not require employees to test negative to get back in the workforce.

“This is based on a person not likely being infectious after 10 days,” Smith said. “Part of the slow times in getting test results is because of the volume of tests being taken to go back to work. It also strikes at the difference between being infected and being infectious.”

Fairmont resident Jillian Goodyear, 22, was one of the almost 2,000 cases. She still is recuperating after the loss of 10 pounds during her fight with COVID-19 two weeks ago, and she still is unsure how she contracted the virus.

She knew something wasn’t right when she lost her appetite and her senses of taste and smell earlier this month, Goodyear said. So, on July 6 she decided to get tested.

One day later she received the news that sent her into a 14-day quarantine in one room of the home she shares with her mother and stepfather. Fortunately, neither of her parents contracted the virus.

“It felt like the flu,” Goodyear said. “I had every symptom but the fever.”

The worst parts of the experience were the headaches and loss of energy, she said. Those symptoms lasted four to five days.

“I had a headache all day, every single day,” she said. “It felt like a migraine.”

She also experienced body aches, and two days of chest pain and difficulty breathing.

But, she didn’t stay in bed the entire time, Goodyear said. Instead, she spent some of her quarantine time recuperating by her pool in the sun.

“They say that the sun helps, and it did,” Goodyear said.

Drinking water during her illness also helped, she said.

Goodyear has advice for people who test positive.

“Stay positive and rest,” she said.

Of the 19 cases reported Tuesday, 11 were female and eight were male. The oldest new patient is 65 and the youngest, 11. Most of the cases, 10, fell in the 25-49 age range.

Five of the cases were Hispanic, four were African American, three were American Indian and one was white. Six case reports did not list race.

Nine of the cases were tested at a hospital outside Robeson County. Four each were tested at the local hospital and by private health-care providers, and one each at a pharmacy and a quick care facility.

Drive-through testing is available at a Lumberton pharmacy, according to the Health Department. The Lumbee Tribe is operating a testing site at Smith’s Volunteer Fire Department in Maxton, and Thursday and Friday at Pembroke Rural Fire Department. The county Health Department will operate a site 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday at RB Dean/Townsend Middle School in Maxton.

Southeastern Regional Medical Center reported that as of Tuesday 15 patients were in isolation because of COVID-19 and 20 employees were in quarantine.

According to the state Department of Health and Human Services, as of noon Tuesday 102,861 confirmed cases have been reported in North Carolina. The coronavirus has caused or contributed to the deaths of 1,688 state residents and has left 1,179 residents hospitalized.