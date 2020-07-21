School board OKs remote-only learning for first nine weeks of academic year

PSRC leaders leave open option to go in-person teaching in 2nd nine weeks

Jonathan Bym Sports editor
    LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County will operate in a remote-only setting for the first nine weeks of the 2020-2021 school year after the Board of Education approved the recommendation put forth by Superintendent Shanita Wooten and the front office staff during Tuesday’s meeting.

    “Like many school districts across the state, we have created a local plan to support our schools based on the best information available,” Wooten said. “I know this school year will look different than in the past, but if we work together we can move this school district forward, just like we have done in the past.”

    A recommendation for the second nine weeks is to be revisited in September to give enough time to prepare if a return to campus for students is approved.

    Teachers will return to work on Aug. 10, and it is unlikely that teachers will return to schools all at once, Wooten said. Students will begin class online on Aug. 17.

    The plan is favored by a majority of parents that filled out a survey sent out by the school system earlier this summer. In the survey, more than half of the parents said they were in favor of remote-only teaching, while more than a third said they were in favor of the blended model that called for limited in-person days alternated days with remote-learning days.

    The board was given a rundown by the Curriculum Department staff on the changes and expectations of remote learning for students on the various platforms. Google Classrooms would be used for kindergarten to second grade, while third through 12th grade would continue to use canvas educational platforms.

    Time frames for teaching sessions would be broken down to one hour per class for high school students; 45 minutes per course for middle school students; 30 minutes per core course, with short breaks, for third to fifth grade; and pre-K through second grade would have one hour of learning with short breaks to break up the class time.

    There also will be plans for students that don’t have internet access.

    Most of the teaching will occur during morning hours and up until 3 p.m. most days, like a typical school day. There will be breaks and office hours for teachers. Two evenings a week will be open for office hours for teachers to talk with parents or to reinforce what was taught during a typical school day.

    To ensure that the platforms are being utilized to their capabilities, more than 1,000 teachers have logged in for training for the online educational software, the Curriculum Department staff said.

    A phased return-to-work plan for 12-month workers also was presented to the school board.

    “We have to be as strategic as possible to make sure everyone is safe,” Wooten said.

    Options such as staggered schedules and alternate work shifts were brought up for the year-round workers.

    The first phase will bring in individuals and give them training on safety and how to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Wooten said in the next week the hope is to bring in most central office workers and bring back supervisors from across the district.

    A plan to bring back athletic trainers also was approved for high school athletics in the coming school year. After a recommendation came out of the Finance Committee on Monday for the schools to pay the salaries and benefits for trainers hired through Scotland Health Care System, a counter offer was made by Southeastern Health for the same terms.

    The board approved the offer from Southeastern Health, the same company that laid off the five athletic trainers in May. The new deal will cost the school system $260,000 a year for five athletic trainers that will work under the supervision of Southeastern Health.

