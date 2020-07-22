Crime report

July 22, 2020 Robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday and Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

John Difranco, Green Acres Road, Pembroke; James Hunt, Terrance Drive, Lumberton; Ray Owens, Blanchard Road, St. Pauls; Nathan Jones, Royal Drive, Maxton; Lashawn Armstrong, Alamac Road, Lumberton; and Louis Henderson, N.C. 71 North, Maxton.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Beverly Taylor, Todd Farm Road, Lumberton; Elizabeth Chavis, Lindsey Lane, Shannon; EHC Environmental, N.C. 71 North, Shannon; and Mi Tiendita, Rennert Road, Shannon.

Dexter Hunt reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault by someone with a weapon that occurred on Tysons Drive in Pembroke.