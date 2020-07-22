Fairmont commissioners seek answers after email accusing some of misconduct surfaces

FAIRMONT — Commissioners here are eagerly awaiting the results of a discussion concerning allegations that some board members are taking positions on issues in such a way as to achieve financial gain.
During Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting Commissioner Charles Kemp asked Town Attorney Jessica Scott, of Hunt & Brooks Attorneys at Law, to speak with former Town Attorney Rob Price about accusations made against board members.
Kemp was referring to an email Price sent to members of the Board of Commissioners and to Mayor Charles Townsend on June 18.
“Several of you have expressed concerns to me of irregularities in the town government this year,” Price’s email reads in part.
Kemp said he spoke with Price and was told the allegations involved commissioners.
Price said Wednesday that some members were accused of “taking positions” or approaches to issues for financial gain. But, the names of the accuser and people believed to be involved were not released.
Board members, including Kemp, said they were unaware of who is responsible for the allegations. Kemp wants answers.
“I consider this allegation to be very serious, and speaking for myself only, I want to know the details of this allegation, who it is being leveled against, and who the accuser is,” Kemp said Tuesday.
He intends to find answers and defend his integrity if needed, Kemp said. If any findings bring defamation or slander his name, he is prepared to sue the person responsible.
“I am not going to rest until I find the answers to those three questions,” he said.
Commissioner Monte McCallum said he was surprised by Kemp’s statement Tuesday.
“I don’t know where that came from,” McCallum said. “I don’t know the members that said anything.”
Mayor Pro Tem J.J. McCree, Commissioners Felecia McLean-Kesler and Heather Seibles, Mayor Townsend and Interim Town Manager Ricky Harris did not wish to comment. But, Seibles did say she is interested in finding answers.
Commissioner Terry Evans is eager to see the outcome of the discussion.
“I want the town attorney to pursue that thing,” Evans said.
The commissioner believes Price has information that will lead to answers.
“If anybody would know anything about any kickback or something done wrong, it’s the town attorney,” Evans said.
Price had not been contacted by Scott, as of Wednesday afternoon, he said.
“I was directed to follow up and that’s what I’m going to do,” Scott said.
