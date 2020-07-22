UNCP, RCC issue re-entry plans that take into account pandemic

Courtesy photo
PEMBROKE — Robeson County’s two colleges have released to students, faculty and staff re-entry plans that take into account the COVID-19 pandemic as the campuses prepare for the upcoming fall semester.
The University of North Carolina at Pembroke students will return to campus two weeks earlier than normal on Aug. 5. Fall Break will be eliminated from the school year so classes can conclude before the Thanksgiving holiday that starts Nov. 12.
“As planned, courses will be delivered in a mix of traditional face-to-face, online and hybrid formats,” said Jodi Phelps, chief Communication and Marketing officer.
Students recently were provided a return-to-campus guide, she said. Faculty and staff were issued their return to campus guide before students were sent theirs. The guides include information on protecting themselves from COVID-19, changes to the campus and resources available.
As they return, UNCP students will be provided a self-care package that includes disinfectant wipes; handouts regarding COVID-19, UNCP community standards and self-care; 10 disposable masks; and a cloth mask.
Some of the larger changes in procedures on campus included in the packet are that all students, faculty and staff will be required to wear a mask and maintain at least 3-foot separation from others, but 6 feet is preferred. Classrooms will be set up in a way that meets these requirements.
The packets asks those returning to campus to “exercise caution” when traveling outside their residence in the weeks leading up to the Aug. 5 start of classes. They also are asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms before returning.
“As information is made available from public health and state officials along with the UNC System, this document is updated,” Phelps said.
Classes begin Aug. 17 at Robeson Community College.
Instruction will be offered in a variety of methods, including traditional face-to face with reduced class sizes, online asynchronous, online synchronous, hybrid and blended.
“RCC has established health and safety protocols in response to COVID-19 which emphasizes the guidelines established by local and state health officials,” a statement from the college reads in part.
The “Safe Return to Campus” plan the college has will outline health and wellness guidance that optimize learning, while minimizing health risks and the spread of the virus.
Information on symptom monitoring, self-reporting and self-isolating will be accessible for students with suspected exposure to the virus but the college is encouraging students not feeling well or experiencing symptoms to seek the appropriate medical care and not report for classes.
”The RCC faculty will work with students self-isolating or self-quarantining to complete any missed coursework,” the college’s statement reads in part.
“It is our goal to work with each student to find an instructional method that works best during these unprecedented times. As our public health officials’ knowledge and understanding of the COVID-19 virus continues to unfold, RCC’s student plan will be updated as necessary.”
Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.