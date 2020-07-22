UNCP, RCC issue re-entry plans that take into account pandemic

MAXTON — Commissioners here learned Tuesday that the Maxton Rescue Squad will be up and running by the end of the month, after a yearlong hiatus.

The news came from Mayor Paul Davis during the commissioners’ comment portion of the monthly Board of Commissioners meeting. Davis said the rescue recently received the proper certification, and has one more payment on a $12,000 piece of equipment, that allows the squad to renew operations in the coming weeks.

“Everything is as it’s needed to be,” Davis said.

“Several” things happened that contributed to the halt in operations, but money was not the issue, Davis said.

“They had been inactive for about a year,” he said. “They had some personnel that got sick.”

After two failed motions, the commissioners Tuesday tabled a request to renew a lease agreement with the owner of Authentik Inc. The business, owned by Jantzen McLean, currently is housed in the town-owned freight building, located at 104 Railroad St.

The first motion was to table the matter until the board had a chance to go over the updated lease agreement, which included a reduction of rent because of the business being closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We just found out about the changes 10 minutes ago,” Davis said. “We need more time for our lawyer to go over the changes.”

The motion was not seconded and failed.

The second motion, made by Commissioner Toni Bethea, called for the rent to be cut from $1,200 to $600 until the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

“They should not have to pay $1,200 a month for a space they can’t use,” Commissioner Victor Womack said.

The motion was not seconded and failed after Davis suggested tabling the matter so it can be reviewed further, but have the owners go rent-free in the meantime. Approval of Davis’ suggestion was unanimous.

Also Tuesday, a question about uncut grass and potholes within the town led to discussion of the need for more manpower in the Public Works Department.

Commissioner Paul McDowell asked the department Director Denis Freeman why the potholes and grass have been ignored for weeks.

“We’re stretched to the max right now,” Freeman said.

There are nine employees on staff within the department, including himself, he said. Between trash pickup, vehicle maintenance and other duties, they are being selective about what to focus on.

“We’re doing the best we can. I try to prioritize,” Freeman said.

Womack and Davis said another source of funding for the town is needed to address the lack of town staff.

“Our town needs a grants person,” Davis said. “We need someone to do this on a daily basis. We have got to find another source of funding to do the things we want to do.”

No action was taken on the matter.

The commissioners also approved applications for empty seats on several boards.

Applicants Debra McInnis, Commissioner Elizabeth Gilmore, Jessie Hines and Bertha Hutchinson, were approved for four of the five vacant seats on the Beatification Committee.

On the Planning and Zoning Board, the commissioners approved Larry Graham, the Robeson County representative; Ruthie McDowell, the Scotland County representative; and town representatives McInnis and Emmett Morton.

Eight people were appointed to three-year terms on the Recreation Board. They were McInnis, Jamie Smith, Mary McNeill, Nicole McLean, Nigel Page, Willie Bethea, Hutchinson and Morton.

Harold Maynard Jr. was appointed to a three-year term on the Tree Committee.

Also Tuesday, the commissioners gave the finance director power to make necessary amendments and adjustments to prepare final documentation for the town’s annual audit report.