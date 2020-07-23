Food to go

July 23, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Maxton police Lt. Bobby Locklear helps distribute boxes of food Thursday afternoon at the Maxton Community Resource Center, located at 103 N. Florence St. The department served more than 200 people during a drive-through distribution of vegetables, fruit and milk.

