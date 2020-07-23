Criminal history results in felony charge

Staff report
RED SPRINGS — A history of criminal activity has resulted in a 53-year-old Red Springs man facing a felony charge.

James Lewis McKinnon, of 309 W. Fourth Ave., was arrested Tuesday and charged with habitual larceny, according to Red Springs police Capt. Charles McMillian. McKinnon was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $6,000 bond.

The felony charge is a result of McKinnon’s history of misdemeanor thefts from local stores for the past 10 years, the police captain said.

McKinnon, also known as “Speedy,” previously was charged with at least four larcenies that occurred July 19 to Aug. 28, 2018.

“He has been banned from every gas station, drug store and grocery store in the Town of Red Springs,” McMillian said.

McKinnon received the charge while appearing at the Red Springs courthouse Tuesday for other larceny charges.

The charge is the start of the Red Springs Police Department’s effort to hold repeat offenders accountable. The department will begin charging habitual offenders with felonies.

“We’re not going to tolerate them just going around and stealing all they want to and get away with just community service,” McMillian said.