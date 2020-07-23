Leaving with an RCC diploma

July 23, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Robeson Community College graduate Sierra McMillan prepares to drive away Thursday after receiving a diploma during Robeson Community College’s 5 p.m. drive-through graduation ceremony. McMillan is one of 264 RCC graduates and 55 Adult High School graduates scheduled to take the stage Thursday. The college also had a morning graduation ceremony.

