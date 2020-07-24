One person hospitalized after being shot in Fairmont

July 23, 2020 Robesonian Breaking News, News 0
Staff report

FAIRMONT — One person was hospitalized after being shot Thursday night in the parking lot of a convenience store near Main Street.

About 8:45 p.m., a vehicle stopped in front of Mr. G’s Mart at Iona and Main streets before firing at a person walking in the parking lot, according to Fairmont police Chief Jon Edwards. The person was struck at least once, before the vehicle before the vehicle was driven away from the scene.

The victim, whose information was not released, was found a few blocks away and taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

“I don’t have an update on his condition at this time, however he was speaking with investigators before being transported,” Edwards said.

Fairmont police officers still were processing the scene and reviewing security camera footage from the area about 10:30 p.m., he said.

The Robesonian will update this story as more information becomes available.