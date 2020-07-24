Crime report

July 24, 2020 Robesonian News 0

James Gowans reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was seriously injured when someone assaulted him on Piedmont Drive in Rowland.

The following break-ins were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Joe B-Q BBQ, Triska Drive, Maxton; Direct Link Logistics, Kenric Road, Lumberton; Henderson Produce Farm, N.C. 71 North, Maxton; Lumbee River EMC, East Powersville Road, Lumberton; Derrick Locklear, Robert Bessie Road, St. Pauls; Lumbee Tribe, McArthur Road, Maxton; Centre Presbyterian Church, Oxendine School Road, Maxton; Jon Wayne Home Sales, Princess Ann Road, Orrum; and Gearold Chavis, Baltimore Street, Pembroke.

The following thefts were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Annette Locklear, Crenshaw Road, Shannon; Elaine Hughes,Veterans Road, St. Pauls; and Triple G’s Millwright Inc., Turkey Branch Road, Fairmont.