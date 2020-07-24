Lumberton police investigating shooting that leaves man in hospital

July 24, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A 19-year-old Lumberton man is recovering from a gunshot wound after a Friday morning shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Lumberton police officers were dispatched about 9:34 a.m. to a report of a person shot near Atex gas station, located at 905 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to the police department. Officers arriving at the scene learned that Feronte Johnson, of Alamac Road, had been taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Johnson’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, as of Friday morning.

Johnson told officers and investigators that he was walking near Kash and Karry Supermarket, at 1218 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, when he was shot, according to the police department.

No other details were available Friday.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845 and ask to speak with Detective David Williford.