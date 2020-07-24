Lumberton police investigating shooting that leaves man in hospital

LUMBERTON — Bus drivers will be pivotal in the execution of the Public Schools of Robeson County’s plan for the first nine weeks of the 2020-21 academic year, a district spokesman said.

The Board of Education voted Tuesday to operate in a remote-only setting for the first nine weeks of the school year, approving a recommendation by Shanita Wooten and her office staff. The board will revisit the possibility of returning to campus for the second nine weeks in September.

Teachers will return to work Aug. 10, and it is unlikely that teachers will return to schools all at once, Wooten said Tuesday. Students will begin online classes Aug. 17.

School bus drivers will be responsible for delivering meals, curriculum packets and Wi-Fi to students during the first nine weeks, Gordon Burnette, PSRC Public Information officer, said Thursday.

“The work of our bus drivers is critical in ensuring these first nine weeks of remote learning are efficient and effective as possible,” he said.

As the child nutrition meal delivery service expands to reach more students, bus drivers will use school bus routes to deliver meals to students, he said.

Meal distribution drive-through sites also will operate from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at Lumberton, Fairmont, Purnell Swett, Red Springs and St. Pauls high schools.

As bus drivers deliver meals, they also will transport curriculum packets from schools to parents’ doorsteps.

“These packets will be developed by our Curriculum, Instruction and Accountability Department,” Burnette said.

The school system also has a plan for helping students in areas with little to no Wi-Fi access.

“The Public Schools of Robeson County realizes we have equity issues in terms of internet access and technology devices across our district,” Burnette said. “In order to alleviate this, we are in the final planning stages of purchasing an adequate number of Chromebooks and Wi-Fi hot spots to ensure all students have access to the resources needed to succeed as we open the 2020-2021 academic year on a remote learning platform.”

Thirty-nine school buses equipped with mobile hot spots will be sent to neighborhoods near county schools, for parents to park near and access the internet. Ten of the hot spots to be used were donated to the school system by AT&T, Google, and Duke Energy Foundation. Those devices were placed on buses used in the Park and Learn program that was in operation May 20-22.

Buses will park in designated school, business and church parking lots at certain times throughout the day. The schedule and locations of the buses will be announced before school begins.

The school system also continues to work with a state network support team in an attempt to find ways to improve internet access across the county, he said.

“We realize that the decision to operate the first nine weeks of the 2020-2021 academic year on a remote learning platform is not a one-size-fits-all solution. However, ensuring the health and safety of our students, our teachers, our staff, and the entire community of Robeson County is our top priority,” Burnette said.

The Robeson Association of Educators stands ready to help teachers, bus drivers and other staff members during the transition to online learning, said Dee Grissett, association president.

The association will continue to communicate with the school system and school board to help make that possible, she said.

“It’s going to be a whole different way of teaching,” she said. “We’re going to do a lot of innovative things now.”

Resources for teachers are available on the association’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NCAERAE.

Grissett encourages educators and school staff to reach out to the association for support or resources.

“We are always available,” she said.

To reach Grissett, email robesonncaepresident@gmail.com or call the association at 910-671-0082.

Business owners or other organizations interested in partnering with the school system to allow buses to park and provide internet access on their property can contact Burnette by email at glen.burnette@robeson.k12.nc.us.