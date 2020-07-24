Laws protecting victims of hate crimes lacking in Robeson County, North Carolina

Scott Richardson Related Articles

LUMBERTON — Even though county residents have engaged in unity marches during the past two months, an incident this week still shows how far the county has to go in respecting other races.

Tom Keo, a 40-year-old resident of Lafayette Street, saw white lettering on the street in front of his home as he prepared to drive to work Monday. Keo backed out of his driveway to read the word “wetback,” which had been spray-painted beside an arrow pointing to his home.

“I pulled back into the driveway and called the authorities,” Keo said.

Keo, whose family descends from the Southeast Asian country of Cambodia, moved to Lumberton four years ago from New York to start a doughnut shop business. When the business didn’t take off, Keo and his family took other jobs and stayed in Lumberton.

“I do consider it a hate crime because you know, we don’t bother nobody,” Keo said of the vandalism.

Keo recalls growing up in Boston, and dealing with racism during his teenage years, but never to the degree he did this week.

The vandalism has sparked fear in Keo and members of his family.

“They don’t even come outside anymore,” he said of his kids. “My whole family, we’re on alert now.”

The Lumberton Police Department incident report classified the incident as vandalism and injury to real property, but did not mention details of the street message. The department continues to investigate the case, Capt. Terry Parker said.

Reporting cases is important so the court system can to do its job, county District Attorney Matt Scott said. But, the Keo case has not been reported to the District Attorney’s Office.

North Carolina law does not include the term “hate crime,” only “ethnic intimidation” or “ethnic animosity.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation defines a hate crime as “a traditional offense like murder, arson, or vandalism with an added element of bias.”

Assaults or damage to property because of race, color, religion, nationality, or country of origin are punished by misdemeanor charges with a maximum of six months imprisonment, according to state laws.

Currently, there is no law in place to protect someone in a case based on sexual orientation.

There also is no requirement to collect hate crime data in the state, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

“I think North Carolina can strengthen these laws,” Scott said.

Strengthening laws would give the courts more room and tools to hold offenders accountable with stronger punishments, he said.

“We have to use the tools in our tool kit,” Scott said.

In 2018, there were 7,120 incidents of federal hate crimes reported in the United States, according to the FBI. There were 7,175 in 2017. Hate crimes increased by 17% from 2016 to 2017.

But, the county doesn’t see many incidents of hate crimes, Scott said.

“We have not had any charges or convictions for ethnic intimidation in the last three years,” said MaryJane Richardson, a county assistant district attorney.

The last ethnic intimidation cases recorded occurred in 2010 and 2013. In 2010, the defendant was never served with a warrant, she said. The 2013 case was dismissed.

“Court files are dismissed after five years, so there is no way to determine why the case was dismissed,” she said.

In 2019, Senate Democrats Jay Chaudhuri, Valerie Foushee and Mujtaba Mohammed sponsored the Hate Crimes Prevention Act, which would increase the scope and punishment of hate crimes in North Carolina.

If passed, the bill would require the State Bureau of Investigation to collect and distribute hate crimes data. Specialized police training in response to hate crimes would be administered by the N.C. Justice Academy. Prosecutors would be specially trained in the prosecution of hate crimes.

Someone assaulted because of his or her actual or perceived race, ethnicity, color, religion, nationality, country of origin, gender, gender identity, gender expression, disability or sexual orientation also would be protected under the legislation should it become law.

The legislation was introduced into the N.C. Senate March 7, 2019. It was referred to the Senate Rules Committee March 11, 2019. No action has been taken on it since.

Other states, like Wyoming, Arkansas and South Carolina, also lack protections for victims of hate crimes. None of those states have hate crimes laws or require data collection for the crimes, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Keo said he didn’t have any proposal for punishment for the person responsible for vandalizing the roadway in front of his home.

“I just want it to stop. That’s all,” Keo said. “It shouldn’t even really happen anyway.”

Anyone with information about the vandalism should call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3850.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]