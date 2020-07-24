51st Robeson County resident dies of COVID-19; number of cases rise by 56

July 24, 2020
Staff report
<p>Smith</p>

Smith

LUMBERTON — Robson County logged its 51st death related to COVID-19 and 56 more confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, the local Health Department reported Friday.

The latest person to die after contracting COVID-19 is an 88-year-old man who tested positive this past week, according to the Health Department. There were 37 males and 19 females among the 56 new cases, which bring to 2,091 the total of cases in Robeson County since the first was reported March 21.

“Today’s results were skewed due to a correctional facility reporting multiple positives. This also accounted for the jump in males testing positive,” said Bill Smith, county Health Department director.

Smith did not reveal the name of the correctional facility

Also Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order returning regulatory authority for skilled nursing facilities to the secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Current restrictions remain in place as NCDHHS collaborates with industry and advocacy organizations, monitors progress and evaluates options to best protect the health and well-being of staff, residents and their loved ones, according to the state health agency.

“To slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives, nursing homes or skilled nursing facilities, including combination skilled nursing/adult care assisted living facilities must continue to restrict visitation of all visitors and non-essential health care personnel, except for certain compassionate care situations, including end-of-life situations. Communal dining and group activities also remain restricted,” a NCDHHS statement reads in part.

The oldest patient among the 56 new cases in Robeson County was 75 and the youngest was 20 months old. Thirty of the new cases fell in the 25-49 age range.

Twenty-three of the new cases were Hispanic, 10 were African American, nine were American Indian and eight were white. Six of the case reports did not list race.

Private health-care providers tested 24 of the new cases. Fifteen were tested at a private lab, 12 at the local hospital, two each at hospitals outside Robeson County and a quick care facility, and one at a Veterans Affairs facility.

Drive-through testing by the county Health Department continues 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at RB Dean/Townsend School in Maxton. The free testing is open to anyone age 16 and older and involves the use of an oral swab that tests saliva. Advanced registration is encouraged so as to speed up the process, but on-site registration is possible.

Southeastern Regional Medical Center reported that as of Friday 24 patients were in isolation because of COVID-19 and 24 employees were in quarantine.

According to the NCDHHS, as of 11:45 a.m. Friday 108,995 confirmed cases have been reported in North Carolina. The coronavirus has caused or contributed to the deaths of 1,746 state residents and 1,182 residents are hospitalized.