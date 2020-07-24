Robeson County Water Department urges customers to pay bills

Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Water Department is urging customers to pay their water bills because regular utility billing will resume Wednesday.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s March 31 Executive Order 142, which temporarily suspended residential utility service disconnections and waived penalties, fees and interest on amounts due, will expire Wednesday.

Cooper said customers’ bills are not being forgiven under his executive orders. Customers are still responsible for paying all balances incurred between March 31 and July 29.

All balances must be paid in full by July 30 to avoid disconnection.

Customers can pay bills online at ccpaymentservice.com or can pay by phone at 1-866-249-0705 or 910-671-3478.

Customers must provide the account number and CID number.

Payments also can be made at the office or office drop box by the drive-through located at 330 Sanchez Drive in Lumberton.

To pay via drop box, leave checks or money orders in the box with the water bill. Account and CID numbers may be written on the check or money order.

Automatic Bank Draft forms are available online. Complete the from and mail it to the office with an attached blank void check for future payments. Enrollment information can also be taken to the office.