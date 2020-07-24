Red Springs man serving probation arrested on drug charge

Staff report
RED SPRINGS — A 27-year-old Red Springs man who was serving probation was arrested Thursday after police found drugs on him.

Derrick Blackmon, of 9B Robinwood Apartments on Robinwood Drive, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, according to Red Springs police Capt. Charles McMillian. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1,0000 secured bond. Blackmon’s first court appearance was Friday.

Red Springs Detective Hausler and Probation and Parole officer C. Jackson arrested Blackmon after arriving at his residence and finding him missing. Jackson tracked Blackmon’s ankle bracelet to determine his location.

Jackson found one small bag containing a white powder believed to be cocaine and one small bag of white and brown powder believed to be cocaine on Blackmon, McMillian said.