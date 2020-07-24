Shooting on Fayetteville Road leaves man hospitalized with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries

Staff report

LUMBERTON — A shooting Friday afternoon sent a local man to the hospital with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Officers were dispatched about 3:35 p.m. to a call about a man shot in the parking lot at 5081 Fayetteville Road, according to the police department. Once on the scene, officers found 19-year-old Justin Richard Lowery, of Oxford Drive in Lumberton, unresponsive in his vehicle.

As of Friday evening, investigators still were not sure where Lowery was when he was shot, according to the police department. Lowery was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

No other details were released by the police department.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact Detective David Williford by calling 910-671-3845.