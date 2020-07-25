Methodist University’s Physician Assistant Program accepts Pembroke man

Phoenix Two Feathers Locklear, 20, will soon join the Physican Assistant Program at Methodist University. He graduates from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke in the fall.

Phoenix Two Feathers Locklear, 20, will soon join the Physican Assistant Program at Methodist University. He graduates from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke in the fall.

FAYETTEVILLE — A 20-year-old Pembroke man has been accepted into the Physician Assistant Program at Methodist University in Fayetteville.

Phoenix Two Feathers Locklear is a 2018 graduate of Purnell Swett High School. He will receive his bachelor’s degree in Biology with a focus on DNA Synthesis from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke in November.

Locklear said that he plans to use the knowledge he has gained to give back to his community.

“In the future, I would like to return to Robeson County and serve my community with distinction by dedicating my medical career to studying Hematology Oncology, with emphasis on the various Leukemia and blood cancers,” Locklear said. “I hope to provide families in Robeson County, who are dealing with cancer personally or a loved one with cancer relief, support and the best medical attention possible.

“I also plan to be heavily involved in the youth, serving as a leader for other students in the community in hopes of inspiring and helping students reach their academic and professional goals.”

Locklear is the son of Chris Locklear (Adontes) and Neesha Hammonds.