A drive for unity

July 27, 2020

More than 100 cars lined up Sunday at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church on Turkey Branch Road in Fairmont for a drive of solidarity through town that began on Walnut Street and ended on Cottage Street before returning to the church. After the drive, participants gathered at the church to hear words about unity and the importance of holding elected leaders, and each other, accountable for making positive changes in the community.