Man sought in shooting death of two women on Friday

July 28, 2020 Robesonian Breaking News, News, Top Stories 0
Staff report
Green

Green

LUMBERTON — Police are searching for a 25-year-old man from Florence, South Carolina who is believed to have been involved in the Friday shootings that left two women dead at the Family Dollar store on East Fifth Street.

Lumberton police investigators issued warrants Monday evening for Xavier Joseph Kenneth Green in connection with the shootings of 32-year-old Kayla Kyle and 41-year-old Kimberly Brewer Hunt around 5 p.m. Friday.

Green is wanted for two counts of first-degree murder.

He is described as a brown-eyed African American male who stands 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 185 pounds, according to the police department. His driver’s license number is 10544915.

“The Lumberton Police Department is asking for Mr. Green to turn himself in to law enforcement where ever he is,” a statement from the police department reads in part.

Anyone with information on Green’s location should call 911 immediately.

Green is considered to be armed and dangerous and should only be approached by law enforcement.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation assisted in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shootings should call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845 and ask to speak with Detectives Layton Bartley or Charles Keenum.