Crime report

July 28, 2020 Robesonian News 0

Jason Woods reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone broke into his vehicle while it was at a location on Tennessee Drive in Lumberton.

Jessica Tew reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone attempted to break into a residence on Shannon Road in Shannon.

The following thefts were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Wakuna Lowery, University Road, Pembroke; Timothy Hunt, Fernwood Circle, Lumberton; Brittney Locklear, Ponk Circle, Lumberton; and Dorothy Hammonds, Arthur Road, Red Springs.