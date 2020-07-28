Crime report

PEMBROKE — The person instrumental in establishing the Shining Stars Preschool was presented The Order of the Long Leaf Pine on Monday.

“It’s the biggest honor I’ve ever gotten,” Mary Schultz said Monday. “I’m elated over this. It was just a really nice thing to have received this.”

The award is the highest award granted by the Office of the Governor. It is presented to people who have made a significant impact and shown “exemplary” service to their communities and state, according to The Order of the Long Leaf Pine Society.

Rep. Charles Graham presented the award Monday to Schultz at the Shining Stars Preschool location in Lumberton. Graham considered it an “honor” to be bestowed the task.

“I was very pleased to be able to have that honor,” Graham said. “As someone who has worked side by side with her over the years, I’m very honored to be able to present this award.

“She is a true professional.”

Schultz’s career in special education dates back to the mid-1970s, working as a teacher and diagnostician for Exceptional Child Education for the Public Schools of Hillsborough County in Tampa, Florida. In 1978 she came to Robeson County to begin a more than 40 year career with the Public Schools of Robeson County that included working as a teacher, coordinator and diagnostician for exceptional children.

Graham said Schultz was responsible for getting his foot through the educational door.

“I’ve known Mary throughout all my professional career,” Graham said. “She was very instrumental in helping me as a educator work through a lot of the requirements and credentials I needed.”

In the late 1990s Schultz wrote a grant with Smart Start to fund what is now the Shining Stars Preschool. The program has since grown to include two day care locations in Lumberton and Pembroke that are both five-star rated, and six classrooms within the Public Schools of Robeson County.

“I wrote a grant and then it just grew,” Schultz said.

In 2005 she took on the role of director of Early Years Program for Shining Stars Preschool. While in the role, she served on many committees in Robeson County through the public schools, provided in-service to preschool staff and countywide staff, and consulted with other Exceptional Children’s programs and preschool programs.

On June 30, she retired.

When describing her time at Shining Stars, Schultz said it has “been very challenging but it’s always been very fabulous.”

She pointed to hurricanes Matthew and Florence as some of the biggest hurdles during her time in Robeson County.

“Our Pembroke location had flooded,” Schultz said. “The Lumberton location had damage, but not as bad.”

Still, Schultz credits the success of the schools to staff she has worked with throughout the years.

Rep. Graham said Shining Stars has become one of the top programs of its kind in the state under Schultz’s direction.

“Receiving this recognition is certainly something she has earned, and is very deserving,” Graham said. “She’s earned her stars. She’s given her all.”