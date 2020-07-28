Pair of accidents take two lives over the weekend

July 28, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Two people died over the weekend in separate vehicle crashes.

The Highway Patrol was dispatched to N.C. 211 near Red Springs about 3:30 p.m. Sunday to a report of a traffic accident said Sgt. X.S. McPherson of the State Highway Patrol.

Brady Junior Jones, 59, of N.C. 211 West in Red Springs, died after he failed to yield the right-of-way to a Mercedes passenger car traveling north on N.C. 211, McPherson said.

Jones was struck by the passenger car operated by 33-year-old Tiffany Noel Dial, of Hodging Road in Red Springs, when he attempted to turn right onto N.C. 211.

“He was pronounced deceased at the scene,” McPherson said. Dial did not suffer any injuries.

The State Highway Patrol has not received toxicology reports yet to determine if impairment was involved, he said.

A 38-year-old Shannon man died Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash on Old Red Springs Road.

The Highway Patrol was dispatched to the scene about 11:44 p.m., McPherson said.

Joshua Lee Scruggs, of N.C. 71 North, died after the ATV he was operating exited the road to the right, and struck a ditch, McPherson said. Scruggs was ejected from the vehicle.

Scruggs was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center where he died of his injuries, McPherson said.

Toxicology reports for the ATV crash are also pending, he said.