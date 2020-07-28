Investigation ongoing regarding body found in Lumber River

July 28, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the events leading to the Tuesday morning discovery of a body in the Lumber River in Pembroke.

Sheriff’s deputies responded about 11:42 a.m. to a report of a body found in the river near the 8200 block of Deep Branch Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Town employees located the body near railroad tracks in the area.

The Sheriff’s Office’s Homicide Division is investigating the case, which is standard procedure.

The body will be transported to the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh to determine the cause of death and to identify the person, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Members from the Pembroke Police Department, Robeson County Emergency Operations Center, Deep Branch Fire Department, Robeson County EMS and Rescue and Pembroke Rescue also responded to the scene.

Anyone with information is should call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.