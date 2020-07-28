Correctional facility’s report leads to daily record of 145 COVID-19 cases

LUMBERTON — A one-day record high of 145 confirmed cases for COVID-19 were reported by the Robeson County Health Department on Tuesday.

The Health Department said that 93 of the cases were reported from a local correctional facility, but there are also more cases to be reported as the Health Department continues to have internet issues.

The new cases brings Robeson County up to 2,268 confirmed cases for the novel coronavirus. There have been 51 county residents who have died from the virus.

With the cases being reported by a local correctional facility, 118 of the cases were male and 27 were female. The youngest confirmed case was a 6-month-old child, and the oldest was a 76-year-old individual. Seventy of the individuals that tested positive fell in the 25-49 age range.

African Americans accounted for 50 of the cases, 37 were white, 14 were American Indian, 14 were Hispanic and 30 of the cases did not release their information.

Outside of the 93 inmates whose cases were tested at a private lab, 25 of the cases were tested at the local hospital, nine were tested at a private provider, six were tested at a pharmacy, five were tested at a quick-care facility, four were tested out of county and three were tested at the Health Department.

Drive-through testing is occurring daily at a pharmacy in Lumberton, according to the county Health Department. The Health Department will have a drive-through testing site at Mill Branch Church in Fairmont from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The Lumbee Tribe will be testing at Mt. Airy Baptist Church on N.C. Highway 72 in Pembroke on Thursday and Friday. Testing at those sites will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.

Pre-registration is encouraged at all sites because it speeds up the testing process, but it is not required. Information on the testing sites can be found on each of the relevant organizations’ Facebook page.

Southeastern Regional Medical Center reported on Tuesday that 21 patients were in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 and 25 employees were in quarantine.

The NCDHHS reported 1,749 new cases statewide on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total amount of cases to 116,087. There have been 1,820 state residents that have died from COVID-19 and 1,244 state residents are hospitalized.