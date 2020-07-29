Crime report

July 29, 2020

The following thefts were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Charles Revels, Blueberry Circle, Lumberton; Mary Curry, Williamson Road, Fairmont; Ross Conover, Ward Road, Rowland; Earl Fitzgerald, Don Street, Lumberton; and Paula Arnette, Norment Road, Lumberton.

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Allen Elder Jr., McNeill Pond Road, Lumber Bridge; Yevon Dial, Onnie Joe Road, Maxton; and Evelyn Potter, Modest Road, Maxton.