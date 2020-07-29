Mother-son bonding time

July 29, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Amber McIntyre, 35, enjoys a Wednesday afternoon golf cart ride in Grande Oaks with her 7-year-old son Sammy McIntyre, who cools off with ice cream. The pair decided to get out of the house and spend time together exploring the neighborhood.

Amber McIntyre, 35, enjoys a Wednesday afternoon golf cart ride in Grande Oaks with her 7-year-old son Sammy McIntyre, who cools off with ice cream. The pair decided to get out of the house and spend time together exploring the neighborhood.

Amber McIntyre, 35, enjoys a Wednesday afternoon golf cart ride in Grande Oaks with her 7-year-old son Sammy McIntyre, who cools off with ice cream. The pair decided to get out of the house and spend time together exploring the neighborhood.