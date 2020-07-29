Pembroke man dies with car crashes into home

LUMBERTON — A $1.5 million bond was lowered Wednesday to $250,000 for a man charged in a June 23 hit-and-run that left one woman dead.

Robeson County Chief District Court Judge Judith Daniels lowered the bond at the request of Assistant Public Defender Troy Peters, who asked that 64-year-old Jerry Locklear’s bond be reduced to its original $100,000.

Locklear is accused of using his Chevrolet Suburban SUV to “intentionally” strike the rear of the passenger car operated by 37-year-old Melissa Lowery while she was driving on Cabinet Shop Road in Maxton on June 23. After being struck multiple times, her car left the roadway and collided with a concrete culvert. Lowery was pronounced dead at the scene.

Robeson County District Court Judge Angelica McIntyre increased the bond to $1.5 million during Locklear’s first court appearance on June 24 because of his previous criminal history, which includes a conviction for manslaughter, the charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury, felony drug offenses and an assault on a female.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins expressed concern June 23 about the previous bond to District Attorney Matt Scott. Scott agreed with the sheriff’s assessment and sought a higher bond during the June 24 hearing.

During the June 24 court appearance, Locklear was “openly laughing” at the charges, which displayed “wanton disregard,” said Ryan Crofts, a county assistant district attorney.

“The state’s position is the only time the community is safe is when Mr. Locklear is behind bars,” Crofts said.

But, Daniels said the purpose of a bond is not to punish the person charged.

“Jail is for punishing people when they’ve been convicted for crimes,” Daniels said. “We’re a long way from a trial.”

Lowery’s mother, Dorothy Lowery, who was allowed to speak briefly, said her daughter was afraid of Locklear. The two had been dating, and Lowery was threatened and stalked after the two broke up.

“He did tell me if he couldn’t have her nobody would,” Lowery said.

Peters said narcotics were taken from Locklear’s home without his consent on June 23, and he was “attempting to recover those items” when the crash occurred.

Lowery’s 17-year-old daughter, Tiane Brayboy, stormed out of the courtroom at the conclusion of the hearing.

She was joined by other family members, including her brothers, 18-year-old Marcus Brayboy and 16-year-old Noah Brayboy, and grandmother Geneen Brayboy, among others.

Family members shared tears outside the courtroom, and questions of why the bond was lowered.

“Premeditated murder should get no reduction,” Noah Brayboy said.

“He don’t need to be out there on the streets,” Lowery said through tears. “He’s dangerous.”

Daniels also referred Peters to Superior Court to request an order to compel the Clerk of Court to print a warrant taken out on Lowery for the charge of assaulting Locklear with a deadly weapon.

“My client is entitled to the document only the clerk has,” Peters said.

The incident is said to have occurred this year, but Peters was unable to verify the date because of he could not get access to the document.

“The clerk won’t print it,” he said.

Requests for more information, such as a charge against Lowery for assaulting Locklear with deadly weapon in 2018, and Lowery’s pending case on a 2019 charge of possession of controlled substance, also were mentioned by Peters.

“That’s all information that is pertinent to defense,” he said.