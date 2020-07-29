Pembroke man dies with car crashes into home

July 29, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A 57-year-old Pembroke man died Tuesday afternoon after his vehicle struck a mobile home.

The State Highway Patrol responded about 3:45 p.m. to the report of a car crash on Russell’s Farm Road in Pembroke, said Sgt. James McVicker of the State Highway Patrol.

Kim Alan Bryant, of Elsies Lane, died after the 1995 Chevrolet van he was driving traveled off the roadway to the right and struck a mobile home, McVicker said. Bryant was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

No other injuries were reported in the crash, the sergeant said.

Toxicology reports that will help determine the cause of the crash are pending, he said.