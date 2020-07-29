County offers water utility payment plans

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Water Department will offer payment plans for customers who are past due on bills from April through July.

Robeson County recently notified the public that Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Orders 142 and 124 would expire on Wednesday. The orders gave customers protection from water disconnection for bills accrued during the effective dates of the orders.

After Wednesday, Robeson County will make payment arrangements for customers to pay balances accrued during the order’s effective dates. Those customers who make payment arrangements with the water department will avoid water disconnection as long as they comply with the terms of the arrangement and keep their current bills paid.

Payment arrangements will allow the past due balances to be paid over a six-month period. Requests for a payment arrangement can be made by contacting the County Water Department on or before Aug. 20.

Past due balances must be paid as agreed upon in payment plans, along with current monthly bills. Monthly charges incurred after July 29 along with payment plan amounts must be paid by due dates each month.

Disconnections will be made for balances incurred before March 31 that have not been paid in full.

“North Carolina has begun to lift some restrictions on daily life required to combat COVID-19 and we understand you may be impacted by these current circumstances. Part of returning to normal practice means utility disconnections for nonpayment will soon resume,” a notice from the water department reads in part.

Failure to follow a payment plan will result in disconnection of utility services. The Water Department reserves the right to disconnect service if customers do not abide by the terms of the agreement.

“If utility services are disconnected for failure to follow a payment plan, reconnection will only be allowed after full payment of any outstanding account balance,” the notice reads.

Contact Customer Service at 910-671-3478 to discuss options to avoid disconnection.

Customers can make utility payments by phone at 866-249-0705, online at www.ccpavmentservice.com, drive-through or drop box located at 330 Sanchez Drive in Lumberton. Checks or money orders are only accepted through the drop box if the account and CID numbers are included.

Mail orders can be sent to P.O. Box 1769 Lumberton N.C. 28358.