19-year-old in hospital, 20-year-old injured after being shot in Lumberton

July 29, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A Wednesday afternoon shooting left a 20-year-old man injured and sent a 19-year-old to the hospital with critical injuries.

Officers were dispatched about 3:45 p.m. to Southeastern Regional Medical Center in response to a report of a person shot, according to the Lumberton Police Department. Ronnie Williams Jr. was listed in critical condition after being shot while riding in a vehicle on North Roberts Avenue between the True Value Hardware store and Elizabethtown Road. Corinthians Clark, who also was in the car at the time of the shooting, was grazed by a bullet.

“At this time there is no information available as to whether the suspect(s) were on foot or in another vehicle,” a police department statement reads in part.

No other details were available Wednesday evening, according to the police department..

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.