COVID-19 claims 52nd Robeson County resident

LUMBERTON — A 52nd Robeson County resident has died after contracting COVID-19 and for the second straight day confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Robeson County topped the century mark, with 131 new cases reported Wednesday by the local Health Department.

The most recent death was an 80-year-old man who tested positive in early July, according to the Health Department. Ninety-six of the new cases were from the local correctional facility.

The 131 bring Robeson County’s total for COVID-19 cases to 2,399 since the first positive test was reported March 21.

Males accounted for 113 of Wednesday’s reported cases, and 18 were female. The oldest new patient is 79, and the youngest is 2.

African Americans accounted for 44 of the cases, 40 were white, 20 were Hispanic, 14 were American Indian and 13 case reports did not list race.

Tests for the 96 inmates were run by a private lab. The local hospital tested 17 of the cases, 13 were tested at a private health-care provider, three were tested at the Health Department and two were tested outside Robeson County.

Drive-through testing is occurring daily at a pharmacy in Lumberton, according to the county Health Department. The Health Department will have a drive-through testing site at Mill Branch Church in Fairmont from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Lumbee Tribe will be testing at Mt. Airy Baptist Church on N.C. Highway 72 in Pembroke on Thursday and Friday. Testing at the sites will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.

Pre-registration is encouraged at all sites because it speeds up the testing process, but it is not required. Information on the testing sites can be found on each of the relevant organizations’ Facebook page.

Southeastern Regional Medical Center reported on Wednesday that 20 patients were in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, and one patient is under investigation for the virus. The hospital also has 24 employees in quarantine.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 1,763 confirmed cases were reported Wednesday in North Carolina, bringing the state’s total to 117,850. The virus has caused or contributed to the deaths of 1,865 state residents, and 1,291 residents are hospitalized with the virus.