Deputies search for suspect in shooting that left child hospitalized

LUMBERTON — A 19-year-old Orrum resident is wanted in relation to a shooting incident in which a child was injured, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office

About 10:07 p.m. Tuesday deputies responded to a call about a subject shot on Eaglewood Loop in Lumberton, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Before the deputies arrived at the scene, a 4-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center. The victim was transferred to an undisclosed medical center for treatment and is listed in stable condition. The injuries are not life threatening.

Investigators determined the victim was shot while inside his residence and that a second residence also was shot into, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The gunmen were last seen driving a burgundy Dodge SUV toward Lumberton on N.C. 41 North.

Da’Vern Jaquan Inman, 19, of Orrum is wanted by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office in relation to the shooting. Inman is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, two counts of felony conspiracy, and injury to personal property.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said there have been multiple shootings involving two groups from the areas of Alamac Road in Lumberton and Mac D. Road in Orrum during recent months. The shootings have led to the injuries of innocent people, including two other children. However, the lack of eyewitnesses and cooperating witnesses have hindered investigations. Wilkins encourages anyone with information about the shootings to come forward.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Division investigated the shootings. The investigation continues and more arrests are likely. Anyone with information is asked to call 910-671-3140 or 910-671-3170.