Deputies receive top state recognition for training, experience, education

Jessica Horne Staff writer
Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins presented North Carolina Advanced Law Enforcement Certificates to 11 Robeson County deputies on Thursday. Thirty deputies have earned the award since 2018.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins presented North Carolina Advanced Law Enforcement Certificates to 11 Robeson County deputies on Thursday. Thirty deputies have earned the award since 2018.

    LUMBERTON — Eleven members of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office received on Thursday the state’s highest form of recognition for training, experience and education in law enforcement.

    The N.C. Advanced Law Enforcement certificate awarded the deputies is part of the Law Enforcement Officer’s Professional Certificate Program, which was established by the N.C. Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission to attract highly qualified officers into the law enforcement workforce, according to the N.C. Department of Justice website.

    “These 11 officers receiving this certificate today are part of a growing number of Robeson County deputies that are partaking in more training opportunities provided to them,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “I am proud to be a part of their ongoing education as each of my staff seeks to better themselves to better serve the public.”

    Recipients of the certificate were 1st Sgt. Cobey L. Houser, Sgt. Timothy Ray Ivey, Detective Leonard Arthur Hughes Jr. IV, Detective Michael Ellis, Detective James Curtis Brown, Sgt. Stephen S. Hunt, Lt. Roy Stanley Jackson, 1st Sgt. Charles Maynor Jr., Detective Jason M. Norris, Lt. Jimmy Lance Thompson and Sgt. Nakiea Wearins.

    Thirty deputies have received the certificate since Wilkins’ took over the department in December 2018.

    “Training has always been a top priority of mine, as I was the training coordinator at RCC (Robeson Community College) for law enforcement prior to becoming sheriff,” Wilkins said.

    Professional award levels include the Intermediate Law Enforcement Certificate and the Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate.

    “In order to recognize the level of competence of law enforcement officers serving governmental agencies within the state, to foster interest in college education and professional law enforcement training programs, and to attract highly qualified people into a law enforcement career, the Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission established the Law Enforcement Officers’ Professional Certificate Program,” according to the NCDOJ website.

    The program affords officers statewide and nationwide recognition for education, professional training and on-the-job experience, according to the website.

