Rowland man faces felony charged after drugs, firearm found in his vehicle

LUMBERTON — The director of the Robeson County Board of Elections said the board will be prepared for a possible influx of mail-in ballots caused by the state’s attempt to help voters avoid contracting COVID-19 during the Nov. 3 general election.

The county board is prepared to hire new staff to help count absentee and mail-in ballots, with at least four people expected to join by September, said Tina Bledsoe, BOE director.

Letter folding equipment has been purchased to cut down on the time needed to send ballots by mail, she said. Equipment donated by the county’s Finance Department will allow the board to more efficiently mail information to voters.

“We will be prepared for it,” she said.

Though a possible surge in absentee votes could be expected and necessary for some voters to feel safe, there is a risk for fraud when mail-in votes are involved, said Phillip Stephens, Robeson County Republican Party chairman.

“Traditionally, there is a less than 5% absentee by mail voting rate. The State Board of Elections is estimating that will rise to 30-40%,” he said.

But the risk for fraud can be high in absentee voting, as seen in the past, he said.

“Absentee ballot problems overturned the 2018 congressional race,” Stephens said, referring to the election of Mark Harris to the 9th Congressional District seat.

Harris, a Baptist minister, got the most votes in the November 2018 election, but an investigation soon began into allegations revolving around McCrae Dowless, who was hired for Harris’ campaign in Bladen County. The ballot-tampering investigation gained national attention and the case went to trial.

Witnesses told state election officials that Dowless gathered hundreds of absentee ballots from Bladen County voters with the help of his assistants. Dowless’ workers testified at a state board hearing that they were directed to collect blank or incomplete ballots, forge signatures on them and even fill in votes for local candidates.

Dowless was charged with three counts of obstruction of justice, two counts of conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice and two counts of possession of absentee ballot, according to the Wake County district attorney’s office in Raleigh, as reported by the Washington Post.

Harris did not run in a special election ordered by the State Board of Elections after it determined absentee voter fraud during the general election made Harris’ 905-vote win over Democrat Dan McCready untrustworthy.

But, the county Board of Elections will monitor mail-in votes closely, Bledsoe said. Board members will sign documents after counting them, Bledsoe said. They will have the option of counting votes in meetings.

Strict guidelines are in place for voters who send their ballots by mail.

“Only a voter, a voter’s near relative or a legal guardian or members of a Multi-partisan Absentee Team can return an absentee ballot,” Bledsoe said.

The MATs are made up of an equal number of representatives from the Democratic and Republican parties who travel to places like nursing homes in an effort to give more people the opportunity to vote. Bledsoe hopes visitation restrictions will change before the election time so residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities can vote more easily.

The State Board of Elections also released “12 reasons why absentee voting is secure” on Thursday.

Among reasons why voting by mail is secure is that when the state board receives a completed absentee ballot, that person is recorded as a voter.

“If that voter tries to vote in person, poll workers will know the person has already submitted an absentee ballot,” the State BOE statement reads in part.

Additionally, after elections, the State Board conducts audits to “catch inconsistencies” that can later be investigated by the State Board Investigations Division.

People who choose to vote in-person at 39 precinct polls or six one-stop sites can be assured the county Board of Elections is taking steps to keep them safe, Bledsoe said.

“We just want everybody to be as safe as possible,” she said.

There will be four more workers per voting site, Bledsoe said. Workers will monitor traffic, social distancing and sanitize areas used between voters. People also will be encouraged to wear masks. If a voter does not have one, a mask will be provided.

Pens will be provided to voters, and the voter can choose to keep the pen or dispose of it after voting.

“We’re going to minimize hand-to-hand contact as much as possible,” Bledsoe said.

The county board also is working to add one more voting site, to adhere to safety guidelines, she said. The number of voters allowed inside each polling site will be determined by the square footage of each voting site.

Anyone who is a registered voter in the county can apply for a position at a polling site, she said. Anyone wishing to apply or get more information should call the Board of Elections at 910-671-3080.