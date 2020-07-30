Rowland man faces felony charged after drugs, firearm found in his vehicle

Staff writer
ROWLAND — A 33-year-old Rowland man is facing a felony charge after officers found drugs and a weapon in his vehicle on U.S. 301 South.

Deonta Montrel McDaniel, of 202 S. Martin Luther King Jr. St., was arrested Saturday and charged with possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule III substance and possession of a firearm by a felon, Rowland police Chief Hubert Graham said.

McDaniel was placed Sunday in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $35,000 secured bond, according to information from the Detention Center. He was released Sunday after satisfying the conditions of his bond.

McDaniel was arrested about 10 p.m. Saturday after he attempted to avoid a traffic checkpoint near Bracey Cemetery Road in his 2010 Hyundai passenger vehicle, Graham said.